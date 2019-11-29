Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Local Designers, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland Department of Health, Talkers, Thanksgiving, Thanksgiving leftovers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One thing you can count on the day after Thanksgiving is a fridge packed with leftovers!

The Maryland Department of Health is reminding everyone to properly store Thanksgiving leftovers to prevent food poisoning.

Officials are offering these tips to prevent food poisoning:

  • Eat or freeze leftovers within three to four days — gravy within two days
  • Bring gravy to a boil before re-serving
  • Reheat leftovers to 165 degrees

You can find more information about holiday food safety by clicking here.

