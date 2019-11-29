Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One thing you can count on the day after Thanksgiving is a fridge packed with leftovers!
The Maryland Department of Health is reminding everyone to properly store Thanksgiving leftovers to prevent food poisoning.
Officials are offering these tips to prevent food poisoning:
- Eat or freeze leftovers within three to four days — gravy within two days
- Bring gravy to a boil before re-serving
- Reheat leftovers to 165 degrees
