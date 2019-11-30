  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE, MD –  The Baltimore City Firefighters Union L734 say one of their members was injured in an overnight fire in East Baltimore.

Officials say the fire began in a building located at E. Lanvale Street and Patterson Park Avenue.

The firefighter sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Rich Langford, second vice president for the union, says the injured firefighter will be released from the hospital sometime Saturday.

 

