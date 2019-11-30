Comments
BALTIMORE, MD – The Baltimore City Firefighters Union L734 say one of their members was injured in an overnight fire in East Baltimore.
Officials say the fire began in a building located at E. Lanvale Street and Patterson Park Avenue.
The firefighter sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Rich Langford, second vice president for the union, says the injured firefighter will be released from the hospital sometime Saturday.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
You must log in to post a comment.