BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Black Friday is over and now the attention turns to Small Business Saturday.

It’s a chance to support your favorite local businesses.

Vintage glassware and eclectic furniture are just some of the items shoppers can find inside Rust-N-Shine in Highlandtown.

“The furniture here, the artwork here has higher quality than what you’re going to find at a big box store,” Part-owner of Rust-N-Shine Kevin Bernhard said.

Bernhard said they’re just one of the many local stores bringing out the holiday spirit on Small Business Saturday.

“It’s important to shop on Small Business Saturday to keep the small businesses in business,” Bernhard said. “They are the ones that bring vibrancy and life to the community.”

Small Business Saturday is all part of a nationwide effort to support local businesses that can’t compete with larger retailers.

“For every dollar that you spend, 67 cents stays in our neighborhoods,” Highlandtown Main Street Manager Amanda Smit-Peters said.

It’s also a chance for business owners to make some extra cash while shoppers spend their money closer to home.

“They have worked very hard to build up their business and it is our duty as their neighbor to support them,” Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott said.

From hand-picked pieces to artwork, it’s the perfect time to think big and shop small.

“It’s a little more personal,” Rebecca Ducot, of Charlie Jean’s, said. “You know you’re supporting not just a business, but a small family. A vision, an idea.”

Shop owners are encouraging shoppers to hit their stores for holiday gifts for the entire month of December.