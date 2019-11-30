BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a Baltimore tradition that lights a path to the Christmas season.
The Miracle on 34th Street in Hampden shined bright Saturday as families sat waiting in anticipation for the block to light up.
“I like it because of all the lights, and once it’s fully turned on, it’s just beautiful,” one family told WJZ.
For more than 70 years, the lights have lit the block in Baltimore.
“I like coming here every year because it’s just pretty and I like to see all the lights,” another family told WJZ.
It started with a little boy who grew up and continued the tradition with his wife- a type of holiday cheer that spread on their entire block.
It’s a sure sign that Christmas is rolling in.
The lights will illuminate the block up until New Year’s Eve.
“I think it’s a good time for all the family to come around here, spend time with each other, just look at the lights.”
You must log in to post a comment.