  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMCollege Football: Alabama @ Auburn
    7:00 PMWJZ Saturday News at 7PM
    8:00 PMRobbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire
    8:30 PMRobbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe
    9:00 PMThe Story of Santa Claus
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, NCAA, NCAA Men's Basketball, Talkers, UMBC

BALTIMORE (AP) — K.J. Jackson had 19 points as Maryland-Baltimore County romped past Drexel 85-60 on Saturday.

Daniel Akin added a career-high 18 points for the Retrievers, while Dimitrije Spasojevic chipped in 15.

Jack Schwietz had 10 points and six assists for Maryland-Baltimore County (5-3).

Sam Green had a career-high 16 points for the Dragons (4-4). Zach Walton added 13 points and James Butler had nine rebounds and three blocks.

Maryland-Baltimore County matches up against American on the road on Tuesday. Drexel plays Princeton at home on Wednesday.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Comments