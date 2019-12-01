BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Baltimore City police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that left one dead and another in serious but stable condition Saturday night, police said.
Around 7:15 p.m. on November 30th, officers were called to the 100 block of South Loudon Avenue for a shooting.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found an unidentified man with one gunshot wound to the head.
The man was transported to Shock Trauma where he later died.
40 minutes later, around 7:55 p.m., officers were called to the 4700 block of Loch Raven Boulevard for another shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 27 year-old male with one gunshot wound to the head. The man was awake and alert, and is now in serious but stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
