Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was injured in a late-night shooting Sunday in north Baltimore.
Officers responded to the 500 block of Winston Avenue at around 10:55 p.m. and found a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the left hip.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
He told police that the shooting happened at York Road and Coldspring Lane, and that the suspect was an unknown woman, but detectives haven’t been able to confirm that information.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2455 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Sunday night’s shooting brings the total non-fatal shooting count this year to 712.
You must log in to post a comment.