BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was a cloudy cool day, but a mostly dry day as well.
As a big storm moves up the east coast toward eastern Canada on Tuesday, our skies will begin to clear and the sun will boost our temperatures to the mid or upper 40’s.
A few more clouds on Wednesday and a brief shower is possible, then it will be cooler Thursday.
Average temperatures will be with us through Friday, but a chillier and breezy Saturday is expected.
Have a nice week!
-Bob Turk
