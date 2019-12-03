  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    03:31 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, crash, Interstate 95, Local TV, Talkers

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A crash between a car and a tractor-trailer near Abingdon snarled traffic and left at least one person injured Tuesday evening, officials said.

The crash happened on the right shoulder of northbound Interstate 95 near mile marker 79.4 just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Abingdon Fire Department said.

At least one person was trapped in the car, which crashed into the back of the tractor-trailer, fire officials said.

First responders treated at least one person; a medical helicopter was also called to the scene.

I-95 was blocked for more than two hours.

Comments