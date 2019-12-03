Comments
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A crash between a car and a tractor-trailer near Abingdon snarled traffic and left at least one person injured Tuesday evening, officials said.
The crash happened on the right shoulder of northbound Interstate 95 near mile marker 79.4 just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Abingdon Fire Department said.
At least one person was trapped in the car, which crashed into the back of the tractor-trailer, fire officials said.
First responders treated at least one person; a medical helicopter was also called to the scene.
I-95 was blocked for more than two hours.
You must log in to post a comment.