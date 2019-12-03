FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — Police in Frederick County have arrested a man after receiving multiple reports for thefts from vehicles in neighborhoods along Ballenger Creek Pike.
Through citizen efforts and video surveillance, 20-year-old Andrae John Wilford Jr., of Frederick was identified as the suspect in numerous cases including in the neighborhoods of Ballenger Run, Farmbrook, Camden Clearbrook Apartments and Hannover.
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office enforcement saw Wilford break into a vehicle on Shawn Court in the Hannover neighborhood during the early morning hours of November 28.
He was arrested and transferred to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office reminded people to remember to lock all vehicles and remove valuables from their vehicles at all times.
