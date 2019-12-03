FAIRMOUNT HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police arrested and charged former police officer, 30-year-old Martique Vanderpool, for raping a woman detained at Fairmount Heights Police Department after a traffic stop in September.
Vanderpool and a second officer conducted a traffic stop at Sheriff Road and Cabin Branch Drive where he asked a woman to step out of her car, placed her into handcuffs, called for a tow truck to impound her car and took her back to Fairmount Heights HQ on September 6.
Police said Vanderpool told the woman that if she engaged in a sexual act with him, he would release her and she complied.
The woman said after the sexual assault, he gave her several citations, drove her to the impound lot and had her car released back to her.
PGPD arrests former part-time Fairmount Heights police officer for rape. https://t.co/Bs4eisDz5x pic.twitter.com/bO6aK6T1eU
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) December 3, 2019
Vanderpool is in the custody of the Department of Corrections and held with no bond.
He is charged with first-degree rape, second-degree rape, second-degree assault and related charges.
Anyone who may have had a similar interaction with Vanderpool is asked to call 301-856-2660.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.