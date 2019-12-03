Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis police are investigating after four men allegedly broke into a man’s home late Monday night.
Officers responded to the 600 block of Bywater Rd for a reported home invasion burglary at 11:40 p.m.
The man said four men, two of whom were armed, entered his home and one suspect pushed him and demanded property, taking his cellphone, keys and car.
Police said the four suspects fled the scene in the victim’s Dodge Durango parked outside.
Officers found the vehicle later, parked and unoccupied in Anne Arundel County.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
