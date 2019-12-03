COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A newly-formed task force is aiming to tackle the growing issue of vaping-related illnesses in Maryland.
Members of the E-Facts Task Force held their first meeting Tuesday at the University of Maryland, College Park, during which they announced the roster and schedule in preparation for a report on public health and safety impacts, as well as possible legislation to reduce the risk of vaping related illnesses.
“To determine what exactly the facts are about these devices and what their ingredients are, and what we as regulators should be doing to properly protect the citizens of the State of Maryland,” Comptroller Peter Franchot said.
The Maryland Health Department reports that as of November 26, that there have been 53 cases of vaping-related illnesses. Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 2,290 cases of vaping-related illness and 47 deaths.
