BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was allegedly found in possession of a handgun Wednesday in south Baltimore.
Officers responded to the 500 block of E. Patapsco Avenue on Wednesday where they say a loaded handgun was recovered from a teen.
No further information has been made available.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
