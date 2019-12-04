BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles acquired pitchers Kyle Bradish, Kyle Brnovich, Isaac Mattson and Zach Peek from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for RHP Dylan Bundy.
The Orioles 40-man roster has 37 players at this point.
Bradish, 23, was originally an Angels fourth-round selection in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft, coming from New Mexico State University.
Brnovich, 22, was an eighth-round selection in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft by the Angels out of Elon University and ranked No. 185 overall draft prospect by MLB.com before the draft.
24-year-old Mattson made appearances on several minor league teams, and was originally selected in the 19th round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft by the Angels from the University of Pittsburgh.
Peek, 21 was the sixth-round selection in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft by the Angels out of Winthrop University, and was ranked as the No. 178 overall draft prospect by MLB.com before the draft.
Bundy leaves the Orioles with 162 strikeouts in 30 starts during 2019. He was originally selected by Baltimore in the first round of the 2011 First-Year Player Draft.
