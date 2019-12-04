BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man in Baltimore has received a maximum sentence of 55 years in prison for the 2013 murder of Anthony Levar Joyner.
Antwon Johnson was convicted in October of second-degree murder, using a firearm in a crime of violence and possession of a regulated firearm as a prohibited person due to a prior attempted distribution conviction.
He was also tried and acquitted of another murder in 2017, the Office of the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City says.
Police responded on December 15, 2013 to the Douglass Homes housing project for a report of a shooting where they found Joyner shot in the head.
He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital on his 34th birthday, the office said.
Police learned while Joyner was visiting a friend at the Douglass Homes, Johnson approached Joyner and opened fire on him and then his accomplice- Anthony Johnson- also approached Joyner and shot him several times before both shooters fled the scene.
Shell casings, a red and black knit hat, a black knit glove and a pair of headphones were found next to Joyner’s van and witnesses identified Antwon Johnson as the person who shot Joyner first, and Anthony Johnson as the second shooter.
Anthony Johnson was acquitted of the murder during trial, but is currently serving 683 years in prison for other offenses.
