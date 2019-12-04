Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some light snow fell early Wednesday morning in areas west and north of the city, and some light rain occurred elsewhere. A few light showers also moved across the region in the afternoon, but now drier breezy conditions are moving in.
A good deal of sun, but a strong breeze is on tap for Thursday with a high in the mid 40’s.
Slight warmer air will end the week on Friday, but colder air will come right back Saturday. A few showers later Friday may signal that change to colder air.
The weekend is almost here! Bob Turk
