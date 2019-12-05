Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The annual Mayor’s Christmas Parade will be held in Hampden this Sunday and that means some area roads will be closed.
The Dec. 8 parade will be start at 1 p.m. at the intersection of Falls Road and Cold Spring Lane and will travel south along Falls Road, east on West 36th Street, north on Chestnut Avenue, west on 37th Street and north on Elm Avenue to 38th Street where it’ll end.
Temporary road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect for part of the day.
The following streets will be closed.
- The Falls Road Exit (Exit 8) from northbound Jones Falls Expressway – 12:00 noon to 5:00 p.m. Motorists should use the Northern Parkway Exit during this time.
- Falls Road from Hillside Road to W. 36th Street – 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- 36th Street from Falls Road to Keswick Avenue – 12:45 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Chestnut Avenue from W. 37th Street to W. 34th Street – 12:45 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
During the parade, parking will be restricted along the route.
Motorists should watch for pedestrians in this vicinity.
