FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — An 89-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning after he suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel, according to police.
Maryland State Police were called to Monocacy Blvd. and Liberty Road around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a single-vehicle collision.
Preliminary investigation revealed that Carl Frazier, 89, of Frederick, was traveling northbound on Monocacy Blvd., approaching the intersection of Liberty Road.
Based on witness statements and evidence recorded from the scene, it’s believed Frazier suffered a medical emergency while driving prior to the collision.
Frazier’s 2006 Chevrolet Van continued northbound through the intersection and stuck a crosswalk utility pole on the north side of the intersection.
He was taken to Frederick Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
