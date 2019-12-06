Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis police are investigating the robbery and assault of a 12-year-old boy Thursday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 1200 block of Tyler Avenue for a reported robbery around 1:35 p.m.
The boy said he was walking in the area when a group of juvenile suspects assaulted him and took his cell phone.
A driver passing by yelled at the suspects who then stopped assaulting the boy and fled the area, police said.
The driver assisted the boy, who suffered from minor injuries.
Officers searched the area, but did not find the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-280-CLUE.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.