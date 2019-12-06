BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police charged four men in the deadly shooting of Michael McCoy that took place in early November on Cedar Drive.
Officers responded to the 3800 block of Cedar Drive for a reported shooting around 6 p.m. on November 4 and found 24-year-old Michael Anthony McCoy at his home suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
He was taken to Sinai Hospital where he later died. The four men were taken into custody on November 26.
#BCoPD charge four suspects in November 4th homicide on Cedar Drive. https://t.co/f68V5mCYbQ ^SV pic.twitter.com/Zmp3b0TCZ4
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) December 6, 2019
Police identified the suspects as the following:
- 20-year-old Jamahl Dwayne Simmons of the 2500-block of Castlestone Drive
- 21-year-old Omoro Nijee Floyd of the 4200-block of Euclid Avenue
- 21-year-old Taikee Allen Carter of the 3600-block of Hilmar Road
- 28-year-old Corey Darrell Downs of the 1900-block of W. Saratoga Street
All four men have been charged with first-degree murder and are being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections on denied bail status.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
