BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are investigating after a 78-year-old homeless man laying on top of two manhole covers in the street was struck and killed by an MTA white mobility bus.
Police were called to the 100 block of East Saratoga Street around 11 p.m. Thursday to investigate a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
After reviewing surveillance footage, police learned that the man laid down on top of two manhole covers located in the street.
The manholes had visible fogs of steam escaping from them, which could be seen rising from the street.
Video footage also showed that an MTA white mobility bus struck the victim. The bus driver was located and was not aware that anyone had been struck.
Investigators believe the victim’s dark clothing, paired with the dark street and the fog of steam obstructed the driver’s view.
The victim’s name will be withheld pending a next of kin notification.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact CRASH Team detectives, at 410-396-2606.
