Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The MDOT MTA Holiday Bus, driven by Santa, himself, will once again spread good cheer in the form of free rides and candy canes throughout the streets of Baltimore.
The Holiday Bus will run through December 20.
The festively-decorated bus will travel different MDOT MTA bus routes every weekday from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is also have festive holiday-themed music playing inside.
Mrs. Claus has even joined Santa on the Holiday Bus and will make special appearances throughout the week.
The MDOT MTA Holiday Bus continues a tradition that dates back to the 1970s.
You must log in to post a comment.