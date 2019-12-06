Comments
ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department have charged a man with second-degree-rape and committing a third-degree sexual offense.
Macdoff Oghenejabo Okah, 48, of Silver Spring, allegedly committed these sexual assaults while employed as a Psychiatric Technician at Adventist HealthCare Behavioral Health in Rockville.
Officials say the assaults occurred at the facility and both victims were patients.
Investigators believe that there may be additional sexual assault victims.
Okah is being held without bond.
