  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Adventist HealthCare Behavioral Health, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Montgomery County Police Department, Sexual assault, Talkers

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department have charged a man with second-degree-rape and committing a third-degree sexual offense.

Macdoff Oghenejabo Okah, 48, of Silver Spring, allegedly committed these sexual assaults while employed as a Psychiatric Technician at Adventist HealthCare Behavioral Health in Rockville.

Officials say the assaults occurred at the facility and both victims were patients.

Investigators believe that there may be additional sexual assault victims.

Okah is being held without bond.

Comments