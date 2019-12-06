Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The holidays are all about giving. If you’re looking to donate some toys to needy family this holiday, we have a list of dropoff locations.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
Toys can be collected across the following sites in Maryland:
- Bertucci’s Italian Restaurant will be collecting for Toys for Tots from Dec. 5 through Dec. 16 (all locations)
- The toll plaza at Baltimore Harbor and Fort McHenry tunnels on behalf of Toys for Tots from Dec. 10 through Dec. 12 starting at 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (I-895, I-95)
- The toll plaza at Bay Bridge for Toys for Tots from Dec. 10 through Dec. 12 starting at 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (US 50/301)
- Prince Georges County Police Headquarters will collect for Toys for Tots on Dec. 21 starting at 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- The Francis Scott Key Bridge toll plaza will collect Toys for Tots from Dec. 10 through Dec. 12 starting at 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (I695)
- The Thomas J. Hatem Memorial Bridge toll plaza will collect for Toys for Tots from Dec. 10 through Dec. 12 starting at 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (US 40)
- Blue Crab Stadium will be collecting Toys for Tots on Dec. 13 starting at 3 p.m. to 7 p.m and Dec. 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Charles County)
- The Intercounty Connector toll plaza will be collecting Toys for Tots from Dec. 10 through Dec. 12 starting at 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (MD 200)
- The Dundalk Marine Terminal toll plaza will collect for Toys for Tots from Dec. 10 through Dec. 12 starting at 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Lothian Elementary will collect Toys for Tots on Dec. 8 starting at 12 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Anne Arundel County)
- Howard County will collect Toys for Tots on Dec. 7 through Dec. 8 (Location Pending)
- Carroll County will collect Toys for Tots on Dec. 14 (Location Pending)
- Baltimore City and Baltimore County will collect Toys for Tots on Dec. 14, 15, and 21 (Location Pending)
- Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 8 will be collecting toys until Dec. 17 (Parkville)
The Salvation Army Donation Drop Off will collect toys until Dec. 17 (Towson)
- Waugh Chapel Towne Center will collect Toys for Tots on Dec. 7 starting at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information on Toys For Tots or how to volunteer, click here.
