BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The holidays are all about giving. If you’re looking to donate some toys to needy family this holiday, we have a list of dropoff locations.

Toys can be collected across the following sites in Maryland:

  • Bertucci’s Italian Restaurant will be collecting for Toys for Tots from Dec. 5 through Dec. 16 (all locations)
  • The toll plaza at Baltimore Harbor and Fort McHenry tunnels on behalf of Toys for Tots from Dec. 10 through Dec. 12 starting at 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (I-895, I-95)
  • The toll plaza at Bay Bridge for Toys for Tots from Dec. 10 through Dec. 12 starting at 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (US 50/301)
  • Prince Georges County Police Headquarters will collect for Toys for Tots on Dec. 21 starting at 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • The Francis Scott Key Bridge toll plaza will collect Toys for Tots from Dec. 10 through Dec. 12 starting at 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (I695)
  • The Thomas J. Hatem Memorial Bridge toll plaza will collect for Toys for Tots from Dec. 10 through Dec. 12 starting at 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (US 40)
  • Blue Crab Stadium will be collecting Toys for Tots on Dec. 13 starting at 3 p.m. to 7 p.m and Dec. 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Charles County)
  • The Intercounty Connector toll plaza will be collecting Toys for Tots from Dec. 10 through Dec. 12 starting at 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (MD 200)
  • The Dundalk Marine Terminal toll plaza will collect for Toys for Tots from Dec. 10 through Dec. 12 starting at 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Lothian Elementary will collect Toys for Tots on Dec. 8 starting at 12 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Anne Arundel County)
  • Howard County will collect Toys for Tots on Dec. 7 through Dec. 8 (Location Pending)
  • Carroll County will collect Toys for Tots on Dec. 14 (Location Pending)
  • Baltimore City and Baltimore County will collect Toys for Tots on Dec. 14, 15, and 21 (Location Pending)
  • Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 8 will be collecting toys until Dec. 17 (Parkville)
  • The Salvation Army Donation Drop Off will collect toys until Dec. 17 (Towson)
  • Waugh Chapel Towne Center will collect Toys for Tots on Dec. 7 starting at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on Toys For Tots or how to volunteer, click here.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

