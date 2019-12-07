Comments
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WJZ) — The Towson University men’s basketball team dropped a 55-38 contest to Vermont in a non-conference contest at Patrick Gym Saturday night.
The Tigers limited Vermont to 35.4 percent shooting and trailed, 33-32 following a 10-0 run with 11 minutes, 45 seconds remaining. The Catamounts shot 30.4 percent in the second half.
Brian Fobbs and Nakye Sanders combined to score 17 points to lead the Tigers.
Towson returns home Dec. 10 for a matchup with the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.
