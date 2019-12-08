  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Baltimore City Police have released the identities of the two men arrested in connection to the series of fires in southwest Baltimore.

37-year-old William Ritchie and 41-year-old Shawn Krainer have been arrested and charged with arson.

William Ritchie (Credit: Baltimore Police)

Ritchie was arrested on December 2 and charged with an arson that occurred in the 1900 block of Ramsay Street.

Shawn Krainer (Credit: Baltimore Police)

Krainer was arrested on December 7 and charged with an arson that occurred on December 6 in the 2400 block of Christian Street.

Detectives are continuing to investigate if Richie and Krainer are responsible for any additional arson.

There have been 17 fires reported since December 2.

Five of the fires have been ruled arson and the others remain under investigation.

Clarification: Police had originally stated William Ritchie was 27, not 37. They have since updated that information.

