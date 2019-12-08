Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens kept their winning streak alive Sunday, beating the Buffalo Bills 24-17.
Ravens 24, BUF 17 final.
Given my pre game call of Ravens 24-20, I'd say it went pretty much as expected. Tough Bills defense made it difficult for Lamar but Ravens win 9th straight & clinch a playoff berth at 11-2 @WJZ 🏈
— Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) December 8, 2019
With this win, the Ravens clinched a playoff spot.
WE'VE PUNCHED OUR PLAYOFF TICKETS‼️ pic.twitter.com/2bmRLc9pQ9
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 8, 2019
This story is developing.
