  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMNFL Football: Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills
    4:30 PMNFL Football
    7:30 PM60 Minutes
    8:30 PMGod Friended Me
    9:30 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, NFL, Ravens, Sports, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens kept their winning streak alive Sunday, beating the Buffalo Bills 24-17.

With this win, the Ravens clinched a playoff spot.

This story is developing. 

Comments