



Looking to score some accessories?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top accessory spots in Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for accessories.

December is the top month of the year for consumer spending at retail and wholesale businesses across the Baltimore area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of online reputation management and marketing automation for small businesses.

Daily spending at Baltimore-area retail and wholesale businesses climbed to $346,228 for the metro area in December of last year, 18% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Zelda Zen

First on the list is Zelda Zen. Located at 1634 Thames St. in Fells Point, it is the highest-rated accessory spot in Baltimore, boasting five stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp.

2. Poppy and Stella

Also in Fells Point, you’ll find Poppy and Stella, situated at 728 S. Broadway. With 4.5 stars out of 34 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Pandora’s Box

Federal Hill’s Pandora’s Box, located at 50 E. Cross St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the gift shop 4.5 stars out of 18 reviews.

4. Katwalk Boutique

Katwalk Boutique in Fells Point is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 17 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1709 Aliceanna St. to see for yourself.

5. Milagro

Last but not least, over in Hampden, check out Milagro, which has earned four stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp. You can find the shop at 1005 W. 36th St.

