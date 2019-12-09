Filed Under:crash, Havre de Grace, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — Susquehanna Hose Co. crews are on the scene of a crash with injuries and entrapment at the intersection of Pulaski Highway and Blenheim Farm Lane.

Crews are working on a door pop on one vehicle while EMS is evaluating multiple people, they said.

Two additional ambulances have been requested.

 

