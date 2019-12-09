Comments
HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — Susquehanna Hose Co. crews are on the scene of a crash with injuries and entrapment at the intersection of Pulaski Highway and Blenheim Farm Lane.
#SHCo crews are on scene of a crash with injuries and entrapment at the intersection of Pulaski Highway & Blenheim Farm Lane. Crews are conducting a door pop on one vehicle, while EMS is evaluating multiple patients. Two additional ambulances have been requested. #HavredeGrace
— Susquehanna Hose Co. (@SusquehannaHose) December 9, 2019
Crews are working on a door pop on one vehicle while EMS is evaluating multiple people, they said.
Two additional ambulances have been requested.
You must log in to post a comment.