COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Four people have been displaced after a fire broke out at a home in Columbia Monday morning, fire officials said.
Firefighters were called to the home in the 9400 block of Keepsake Way around 6:30 a.m. for a reported fire. When they arrived, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the home’s garage.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire before it caused significant damage to the attached home, the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services said. Officials credited a closed door from the garage to the home with slowing the flames’ spread.
The American Red Cross is helping the two adults and two children displaced by the fire.
