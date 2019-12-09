Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — White Castle is recalling a number of frozen burger products over listeria concerns.
The affected items include frozen six-packs of cheeseburgers, hamburgers and jalapeno cheeseburgers as well as 16-packs of cheeseburgers and hamburgers. All products have best-by dates between August 4 to August 17, 2020.
Listeria can cause high fevers, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, the FDA said. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths and is sometimes fatal for children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.
No illnesses have been reported, according to the FDA.
