ADELPHI, Md. (WJZ)– One woman is dead after crashing a vehicle into a Prince George’s County home while fleeing police, officials said.

Police officers reportedly tried to pull the driver over around 12:30 a.m. Monday near Adelphi Road and Van Buren Street in University Park because it appeared she was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver, identified as Jennifer Sorto, 30, of Woodbridge, Virginia, briefly stopped before fleeing as officers got out of the car, police said.

Police then began searching the area for Sorto’s SUV, which they found minutes later in the front yard of a home in the 7100 block of College Heights Drive.

An initial investigation showed the SUV hit a parked car, skidded sideways and flipped before hitting the home.

Sorto was pronounced dead at the scene; a male passenger found standing outside the vehicle suffered minor injuries, police said.

No one inside the home was injured.

The passenger in the SUV suffered minor injuries, and no one in the home was injured, however the driver was pronounced dead on scene. The collision occurred at approximately 12:30 am. Detectives are on scene working to determine the circumstances that lead up to the crash. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) December 9, 2019

Speed and weather conditions are believed to be factors in the crash, police said.