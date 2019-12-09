Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police warn drivers of a multiple-vehicle crash at York Road and Worcester, near the entrance to St. Joseph’s Hospital.
Multiple vehicle crash at York Road and Worcester, near the entrance to St. Joseph’s hospital. York Road shut down in both directions. ^SV
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) December 9, 2019
York Road is down in both directions. There is no word on any injuries at this time.
This story is developing.
You must log in to post a comment.