TANEYTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A woman was arrested in Carroll County on December 4 for allegedly distributing crack/cocaine to people from her home.
The investigation stemmed from community concerns of illegal drug activity coming from her home.
Investigators said they had seen Nicole Lee Tyler, 37, distributing suspected crack/cocaine to multiple people from her home in Taneytown.
When the Carroll County Drug Taskforce executed a search and seizure warrant at her home on December 4, they found 6.7 grams of suspected crack/cocaine, digital scales and packaging materials.
She was also found to have $845 on her, police said.
Tyler was charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics, distribution of narcotics, com nuis distribution of narcotics, paraphernalia, and possession not marijuana.
She is being held without bond at the Carroll County Detention Center following a bail review.
