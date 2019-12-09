Comments
ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — A public school bus in Cecil County with 10 students on board was rear-ended Monday morning by a tractor-trailer, state police say.
At around 8:25 a.m., state police got a call for the crash at westbound Telegraph Road east of Fairview Road in Elkton.
Troopers said the bus was stopped with its red lights flashing as it picked up Calvert Elementary School students. The school bus was struck in the back by the tractor-trailer.
The truck driver, Anthony Martin, 30, of Stevens, Pennsylvania, was cited with failure to control speed to avoid collision.
State police added the crash was not weather-related.
The 10 students were taken to school on another school bus, and no one on the bus- including the driver- were injured.
