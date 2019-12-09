  • WJZ 13On Air

By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was a wet start to the week as about three-quarters of an inch of rain fell during the day.

Milder air is moving into the region and we expect to break into the 60’s briefly on Tuesday!

Rain will continue on and off into Tuesday night before some colder air moves our way.

After midnight and during the early morning hours of Wednesday, we expect some rain to mix or change to some wet snow for several hours, before drier air and the sun may appear. It’s possible some areas north and west of the Beltway and in higher terrain could see wet snow amounts exceed an inch, mainly on grassy surfaces, as the roads will be warm from the previous rain and mild air.

In the city, a light dusting is possible on lawns, etc. but no problems are expected.

Cold weather will follow Wednesday night and on Thursday as well. The Ravens game should be cold and dry, with the kickoff temperature around 30 degrees. Bundle up for that one!

-Bob Turk

