FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were rescued and one other evacuated after a fire broke out at a house in Frederick early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out and crews responded shortly before 7 a.m. in the 1000 block of Wilson Place, but Frederick County Fire said the bulk of it was knocked by around 7:15 a.m.

The two rescued were taken to Bayview Medical Center.

Frederick County Fire is investigating.

