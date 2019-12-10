Comments
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were rescued and one other evacuated after a fire broke out at a house in Frederick early Tuesday morning.
The fire broke out and crews responded shortly before 7 a.m. in the 1000 block of Wilson Place, but Frederick County Fire said the bulk of it was knocked by around 7:15 a.m.
Wilson Place Update: 3 occupants, 1 self evacuated, 2 rescued | 2 transported to FMH AND 1 to Bayview Medical Center | FM on scene investigating pic.twitter.com/p991evJ0LG
— FrederickCounty Fire (@FCDFRS) December 10, 2019
The two rescued were taken to Bayview Medical Center.
Frederick County Fire is investigating.
