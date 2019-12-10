Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Homicide, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police need your help identifying a man allegedly involved in a homicide that took place in November.

Officers reported to the 1800 block of W Pratt Street on November 25 at 12:41 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Soon after, officers found 36-year-old Brian Moore with gunshot wounds to his body.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Now, they’re looking to identify this man:

(Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department)

Have you seen him?

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

