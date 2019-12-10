BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are investigating after two separate shootings within a half-hour of each other Tuesday night.
Police were called to the 5200 block of York Road around 9:28 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
A medic was called to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital.
Police were also called to an area hospital around 9:53 p.m. for a reported walk-in shooting victim. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Officers learned that the victim was wounded in the 3400 block of Juneway.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Northeast District detectives, at 410-396-2444.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
