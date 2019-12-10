BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore woman was sentenced Tuesday for a wild road rage incident.

Michelle Hutson, 29, was caught on camera pointing a gun at another driver along I-95 North near Montgomery Road in Howard County. She pled guilty to first-degree assault.

“The victim [was] obviously terrified,” Howard County State’s Attorney Rich Gibson said. “She didn’t know what was going to happen to her.”

Investigators say it happened back in May around 8:30 p.m. It all started after the victim changed lanes, angering Hutson.

Hutson then began flashing her high beams at the victim and tailgating her car.

The victim tried to get away, but Hutson eventually caught up and pulled a gun from a bag in the backseat. The victim pulled out her cellphone and took a picture of what happened.

Officials say Hutson claims the gun wasn’t loaded.

“That’s not obviously the point,” Gibson said. “The issue is that the amount of fear it generates when someone points a gun at you.”

Huston later told police she got the gun from her boyfriend, an armed security guard, who was in the passenger seat. She also told them she was frustrated and wasn’t thinking clearly.

“It was a crowded roadway, so there were a lot of vehicles around,” Gibson said. “They’re engaging in this behavior, putting everyone whose in the surrounding area at risk in the process.”

Hutson will spend six months behind bars.