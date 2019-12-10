Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Hogan announced Tuesday Magistrate Bibi Berry and Michael McAuliffe as judicial appointees for the Circuit Court of Montgomery County.
Berry is a family division magistrate with the Circuit Court for Montgomery County. Before her appointment as a magistrate, Berry was a domestic litigation associate, then equity shareholder at Paley Rothman.
McAuliffe is currently a partner with the firm of Ethridge, Quinn, Kemp, McAuliffe, Rowan & Hartinger where he has a multi-service general practice. He has worked as an attorney with the same law firm since 1987.
