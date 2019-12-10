  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s back!

The Hippodrome Theatre announced Tuesday that Hamilton will return as part of the 2020-21 Broadway Series.

The full Baltimore Broadway season will be revealed on January 14, 2020.

