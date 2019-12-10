Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s back!
The Hippodrome Theatre announced Tuesday that Hamilton will return as part of the 2020-21 Broadway Series.
Wait for it, Baltimore! @HamiltonMusical to return to the Hippodrome Theatre as part of the 2020-21 Broadway Series. (Stay tuned for the full #BmoreBroadway season reveal on January 14, 2020.) pic.twitter.com/ywMY996X3R
— Hippodrome Theatre (@HippodromeBway) December 9, 2019
The full Baltimore Broadway season will be revealed on January 14, 2020.
