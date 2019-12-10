UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — A 49-year-old North Carolina man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal murder charge in the 2002 death of an employee who was killed while visiting a bank for his employer, the justice department said.
According to a plea agreement, Levy Steven Moore, of Pollocksville, North Carolina, and at least one accomplice planned to rob the employee of the business’ cash when the employee went to deposit it at a bank.
Moore and the accomplice followed the employee from the business in Upper Marlboro to a bank in Capitol Heights on October 25, 2002, and confronted them as the employee left the bank with a bag containing $2,200, the plea agreement said. Moore shot the victim and then he and his accomplice ran them over and left them in the parking lot.
Moore had been charged with murder resulting from using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison when he’s sentenced in June.
