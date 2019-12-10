BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating two shootings, one of them a homicide, in southwest and west Baltimore overnight.
At around 11:45 p.m. Monday night, officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. The 31-year-old man had been shot in the right calf and heel.
Detectives learned he had been shot in the 1500 block of W. North Avenue, but besides that information, police said the victim has been uncooperative.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2477 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
About a half hour later, officers responded to the 2200 block of Wilkens Avenue where they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot in the chest.
He was taken to Shock Trauma but died a short time later, police said.
Homicide detectives are investigating this murder and have no suspects or motives. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
As of Tuesday morning, there have been 322 homicides in 2019, compared with 292 homicides this time last year.
