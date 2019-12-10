Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a possible road rage incident from earlier Tuesday afternoon.
Police believe it happened at 12:04 p.m., they receieved a call for a white box truck with its front and rear tires shot out.
They say they think this stems from an incident that happened earlier at the Dunkin’ on Reisterstown Road in northwest Baltimore.
The box truck reportedly cut off a gray pick up truck and the pick up truck followed the box truck to I-83 between Coldspring Lane and Northern Parkway where it shot out its tires.
There were no injuries, and no arrests have been made at this time.
Police are searching for the gray pick up truck.
