LINTHICUM, MD. (WJZ) — So far in 2019, there have been 27 guns caught at airport checkpoints at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport- a new record.
Transportation Security Administration officers spotted the 27th gun on Tuesday when a Baltimore County man was found with a .25 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets- including one in the chamber.
The man, who lives in Sparks, Maryland, said he had taken the gun to a shooting range and forgot he still had it with him.
It was spotted in the carry-on bag while it was inside the checkpoint X-ray machine. Maryland Transportation Authority Police confiscated the firearm and questioned the man before arresting him on weapons charges.
With this catch, TSA has set the record for the number of guns caught at BWI Airport- surpassing the record set in 2017.
You must log in to post a comment.