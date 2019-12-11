ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Police have arrested a man in an investigation of a series of package thefts in the northern area of Anne Arundel County.
Detectives recovered a video from a surveillance camera that showed a white man wearing a hooded sweatshirt involved in one of the thefts. They then learned a man was selling property on social media which looked to be identical to property stolen in one of the incidents.
They identified the seller and searched his home, where various property items and packaging materials were recovered.
32-year-old Anthony Michael Tompros, of Glen Burnie, was arrested and has been charged with three counts of theft.
Detectives believe Tompros may be involved in other package thefts.
If you are a victim or have any additional information please call any Northern District Detective at 410-222-6135 or the TipLine 410-222-4700. If you would like to report suspicious activity in your neighborhood call 410-222-8610 or 911.
You must log in to post a comment.