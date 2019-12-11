  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A 46-year-old Millersville man was found guilty Wednesday in the overdose death of a 16-year-old.

A jury convicted Jason Patton Baker of involuntary manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl, reckless endangerment and other charges.

He had been accused of selling drugs to Josiah Klaes.

On January 19, 2018, police were called to a home in Glen Burnie where they found Klaes in cardiac arrest. He died at the scene.

Klaes’ brother and a friend reportedly told police Baker sold him drugs multiple times, including marijuana and heroin.

Baker faces a maximum of 35 years in prison when he’s sentenced in February.

