LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Attention frequent flyers: you’ll soon be able to fly from Baltimore to two new cities.

Southwest Airlines is adding seasonal service from Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to Pensacola, Florida, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The new routes will launch on June 7, 2020.

The airline will offer a peak of 248 weekday departures from BWI next summer, the most it’s ever offered at the airport, Southwest said.

Southwest is the largest airline at BWI with nearly two-thirds of the airport’s passenger traffic.

